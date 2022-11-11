Homeindia news

National Education Day: History, significance and all you need to know

National Education Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the first Minister of Education of independent India from 1947 to 1958 in Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Azad laid the foundation of India's education system and to recognise his efforts, November 11 was chosen as National Education Day.

Who was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Azad was a reformer and a freedom fighter, who committed to building the nation through education. He served as the Minister of Education from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958, during which the UGC, AICTE, Kharagpur Institute of higher education, the Secondary education commission and the University education commission were established. Azad also played a major role in the establishment of other significant educational institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur.

History, Significance and Theme

In honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced November 11 as the National Education Day in 2008.

National Education Day is celebrated in schools by conducting various interesting and informative seminars, symposia, essay writing, rallies, etc. Students and teachers come together to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

This year, the theme for National Education Day is "Changing Course, Transforming Education." This theme highlights the need to reform the education system and make it adaptable to the current times.

(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
