    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    National Education Day: History, significance and all you need to know

    National Education Day: History, significance and all you need to know

    National Education Day: History, significance and all you need to know
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    National Education Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

    National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the first Minister of Education of independent India from 1947 to 1958 in Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Azad laid the foundation of India's education system and to recognise his efforts, November 11 was chosen as National Education Day.

    Who was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

    Azad was a reformer and a freedom fighter, who committed to building the nation through education. He served as the Minister of Education from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958, during which the UGC, AICTE, Kharagpur Institute of higher education, the Secondary education commission and the University education commission were established. Azad also played a major role in the establishment of other significant educational institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur.

    History, Significance and Theme

    In honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced November 11 as the National Education Day in 2008.

    National Education Day is celebrated in schools by conducting various interesting and informative seminars, symposia, essay writing, rallies, etc. Students and teachers come together to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

    This year, the theme for National Education Day is "Changing Course, Transforming Education." This theme highlights the need to reform the education system and make it adaptable to the current times.

    Also Read: upGrad’s offline brand ‘UGDX’ to launch 10 global campuses in 2023, will hire 1,000 PhDs
    (Edited by : Asmita Pant)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    national education day

    Previous Article

    Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas affected

    Next Article

    13 bungalow owners in Thane stole power worth Rs 78 lakh and got caught

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng