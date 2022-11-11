National Education Day 2022: Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and his role in shaping India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1992. Azad played a key role in the development of the education system India, hence The Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to observe his birth anniversary as National Education Day.
National Education Day is observed every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. In addition to being a scholar and an educationist, Azad was one of the greatest freedom fighters.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played a key role in the development of the education system of independent India. The Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to observe this day in 2008 in order to celebrate Azad’s lasting legacy in the field of India’s education.
Let us take a look at the highlights of Maulana Azad’s four-decade-long career in public life.