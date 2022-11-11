National Education Day 2022: Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and his role in shaping India

By CNBCTV18.com

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1992. Azad played a key role in the development of the education system India, hence The Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to observe his birth anniversary as National Education Day.

Let us take a look at the highlights of Maulana Azad’s four-decade-long career in public life.

Maulana Azad had a meteoric rise in the Indian National Congress (INC). At the age of 35, Azad became the youngest person to serve as the President of the INC in 1923.

After being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-cooperation, Azad started leading the Khilafat Movement.

He was arrested in 1942 and sent to jail for four years for participating in the Quit India Movement.

Azad was a strong proponent of secularism and backed the co-existence of all religious communities. He was deeply moved by the violence during India’s Partition and travelled through the violence-affected regions of Bengal, Assam and Punjab and established several refugee camps.

. Maulana Azad facilitated the establishment of premier education institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Jamia Millia Islamia and the School of Architecture and Planning. He is also credited for setting-up University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

For his service to the nation, Azad was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1992.