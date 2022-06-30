National Doctors’ Day 2022: Messages and quotes to share with your doctor

Doctors are essential parts of our lives and a boon to humanity. It is often said that doctors are next to God as they are the only ones on the earth who can save the lives of people. Hence, to acknowledge their efforts, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India. The day reminds people about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers, and it also commemorates the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field.

This year, National Doctor’s Day will be celebrated under the theme "Family Doctors on the Front Line". The theme is chosen to acknowledge the fearless work of doctors on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some special messages and quotes to share with your doctor to pay him gratitude on National Doctors’ Day.

1. On this occasion of Doctors’ Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctors’ Day!

2. “Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” — Carl Jung

Happy Doctors’ Day!

3. Happy Doctors’ Day to the ones who always put their patients first and do their best to gift them health.

4. Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do even in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Doctors’ Day.

5. A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on National Doctors’ Day 2021

6. This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctors’ Day!

7. I thank you for your service towards humanity. At the time of emergency, doctors are like God for the patient. Wish you a very Happy Doctors’ Day!