National Doctors’ Day 2022: Messages and quotes to share with your doctor

Doctors are essential parts of our lives and a boon to humanity. It is often said that doctors are next to God as they are the only ones on the earth who can save the lives of people. Hence, to acknowledge their efforts, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India. The day reminds people about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers, and it also commemorates the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field.
This year, National Doctor’s Day will be celebrated under the theme "Family Doctors on the Front Line". The theme is chosen to acknowledge the fearless work of doctors on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some special messages and quotes to share with your doctor to pay him gratitude on National Doctors’ Day.
Happy Doctors’ Day!