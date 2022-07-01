National Doctor’s Day 2022: Why we celebrate Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy’s Birthday

July 1, the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician, academician, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician, is observed as the National Doctor's Day in India. On this day, contributions of doctors to mankind are acknowledged. The National Doctor’s Day was first observed in India in 1991.

Who was Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Dr Roy served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal after India got Independence. He was at the position until his death on July 1, 1962. Dr Roy was instrumental in setting up the Indian Medical Association & Medical Council of India. He also played a pivotal role in setting up Indian Institute of Mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and Kolkata’s first-ever postgraduate medical college. In 1961, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

The British Medical Journal, in its obituary, described Roy as the “first medical consultant in the subcontinent of India, who towered over his contemporaries in several fields”.

How is National Doctor's Day observed?

Both government and non-government healthcare organisations celebrate the National Doctor's Day. On this day, consultation workshops, medical checkup camps, and general screening test camps are organised across the country. In schools and colleges, students are encouraged to take up the medical profession. Patients who share a rapport with their doctors send greeting cards, gifts, bouquets, etc to them.

National Doctor's Day theme

This year, the National Doctor's Day would be observed under the theme of ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.

Significance of National Doctor's Day

The annual celebration of the National Doctor's Day spreads awareness about the importance and precious care delivered by doctors. Their role in increasing India's life expectancy is unparalleled. As the deployment of doctors grew in rural India, the infant mortality rate and the maternal mortality rate came down in the most remote corners of the country.

In the backdrop of the National Doctor's Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said, “On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctor's Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

This year too, the pandemic isn't completely over and as a majority of government hospitals are often overwhelmed with patients, the National Doctor's Day gives a good opportunity to extend our gratitude for their life-saving services.