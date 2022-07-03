National Conference on Food and Nutrition Security to facilitate cross learning, disseminate best practices for PDS schemes

The Department of Food and Public Distribution will organise a National Conference on Food and Nutrition Security on July 5. "The conference is aimed at facilitating cross learning, disseminating best practices for schemes under Public Distribution System (PDS) and strengthening the focus on nutritional security," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

Discussions will take place on food fortification, diversification of food basket, crop diversification, integrated Annavitran Portal 2.0, reforms in PDS and storage sector. Best practices being followed in some of the states will also be shared for wide replication," the statement said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the conference. The conference will be attended by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ministers of State (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) as well as ministers of food and civil supplies of states and union territories, the statement said.

The Ministry said that the conference would serve as a "platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities in the true spirit of cooperative federalism for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country."

India’s Targeted Public Distribution System, under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) is the largest public food-security program in the world, the statement said. The system manages the requirements of food security of about 80 crore beneficiaries across the country. via the network of over 5.33 lakh fair price shops. "The food security response of the Government through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) combined with One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) during COVID-19 pandemic served as a lifeline for the people and is being hailed globally as a shining example for its efficiency and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of the society," the statement said.