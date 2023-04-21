National Civil Services Day 2023: History, significance and more

National Civil Services Day is celebrated by the central government every year on April 21. The day also gives an opportunity to the civil servants of India to rededicate themselves and renew their commitment to public service.

Civil servants constitute the backbone of the administration — they are the ones who ensure the implementation of government policies. They are also responsible for creating ways for smooth functioning of programmes and ensuring the passage of benefits to the people.

The civil services in India consists of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and a comprehensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B.

National Civil Services Day is dedicated to the civil servants to commemorate their exemplary work and to reflect on their achievements. On this day, various offices also make plans for the coming year for their respective departments.

The central government also evaluates the work of various departments and presents awards to the best working individuals and groups of the various civil services on National Civil Services Day.

History and Significance

The first National Civil Services Day was celebrated at a function held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on April 21, 2006.

The date, April 21, chosen for the celebration of National Civil Service Day, commemorates the day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Independent India’s first home minister, addressed the probationers of the Administrative Services Officers in 1947.

In his inspirational speech, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel acknowledged the civil servants of the country as the “steel frame of India.” National Civil Services Day recognises the exemplary services of the government workers in the country.

The administration also recognises the veterans' accomplishments on this day and medals are given to selected civil servants for their contribution towards nation-building.

On this day, the country's prime minister presents awards of excellence to honour the nation's civil servants for their significant contributions and to motivate them to work more efficiently for the public.