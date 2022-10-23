National Ayurveda Day 2022: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year on the occasion of Dhanteras and this year it will be celebrated on October 23.

Every year on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, India celebrates National Ayurveda Day. The aim of the day is to raise awareness about the value of Ayurveda in improving health and daily life. The Ministry of AYUSH celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) and this year it will be celebrated on October 23. Ayurveda is regarded as one of the most ancient and well-documented medical systems which is still relevant today because of its holistic approach.

Ayurveda Day 2022 Theme

This year the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, has been chosen as the nodal agency for the celebrations of Ayurveda Day. The Institute has designated ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ as the theme for this year’s celebrations. The theme stresses on creating awareness of Ayurveda for holistic health at the household level to help our nation become healthy and strong.

History and significance

National Ayurveda Day was first celebrated in India on October 28, 2016, on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti (Dhanteras). The Ministry of AYUSH chose Dhanwantri Jayanti to celebrate Ayurveda Day as this day marks the birth anniversary of Dhanwantri, who is the God of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Day is a significant occasion to promote and globalise Ayurveda as one of the most ancient and holistic approaches to medicine across the globe. Ayurveda comprises traditional and non-conventional systems of healthcare including food and diet, yoga, yogic breathing, herbal treatment, and more.

This year, AIIA has launched the ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda Quiz’ on MyGov platform. The quiz is open to all Indian citizens on mygov.in and all participants will be given a digital Certificate of Participation.