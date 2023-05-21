National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History and significance

National Anti-Terrism Day is observed on May 21 and serves as an occasion to promote communal harmony, religious tolerance, and understanding among people, regardless of their differences.

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21 every year to raise awareness about the importance of combating terrorism and promoting peace and harmony in society. This day holds significant historical importance and serves as a reminder of the grave consequences of terrorism on innocent lives. Let us delve into the history and significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day.

History

The genesis of National Anti-Terrorism Day can be traced back to May 21, 1991, when the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to a terrorist organisation, LTTE. This tragic incident shook the nation and highlighted the urgent need to address the growing threat of terrorism. In remembrance of Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice and to honour his commitment towards fighting terrorism, the Government of India designated May 21 as National Anti-Terrorism Day.

Significance

National Anti-Terrorism Day holds immense significance in raising awareness and educating the masses about the detrimental impact of terrorism on society. It aims to inculcate a sense of unity, peace, and resilience among citizens to collectively combat this global menace. The day serves as a platform to promote communal harmony, religious tolerance, and understanding among people, regardless of their differences.

Observance and activities

On National Anti-Terrorism Day, various events and activities are organised across the country to spread awareness and promote the values of peace, unity, and non-violence. These activities include seminars, workshops, public meetings, debates, and discussions that focus on highlighting the dangers of terrorism and ways to prevent and eradicate it. Schools, colleges, government institutions, and organisations actively participate in creating awareness among students and the general public.

The Government of India, along with law enforcement agencies and security forces, takes this day as an opportunity to emphasise their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation. They reiterate their determination to eradicate terrorism by strengthening intelligence networks, implementing stricter security measures, and collaborating with international counterparts to combat terrorism at a global level.

National Anti-Terrorism Day serves as a powerful reminder of the need to stand united against terrorism and uphold the values of peace, harmony, and inclusivity.