National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History and significance

National Anti-Terrism Day is observed on May 21 and serves as an occasion to promote communal harmony, religious tolerance, and understanding among people, regardless of their differences.

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21 every year to raise awareness about the importance of combating terrorism and promoting peace and harmony in society. This day holds significant historical importance and serves as a reminder of the grave consequences of terrorism on innocent lives. Let us delve into the history and significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day.

History

The genesis of National Anti-Terrorism Day can be traced back to May 21, 1991, when the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to a terrorist organisation, LTTE. This tragic incident shook the nation and highlighted the urgent need to address the growing threat of terrorism. In remembrance of Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice and to honour his commitment towards fighting terrorism, the Government of India designated May 21 as National Anti-Terrorism Day.