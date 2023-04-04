Nathu La: At least 7 tourists dead, 11 injured as massive avalanche hits Sikkim mountain pass

Sikkim's Nathu La has been hit by an avalanche, killing at least seven and injuring 11 people. About 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after the snow was cleared, the Border Roads Organisation told ANI. Over 150 tourists are still feared trapped.

A massive avalanche descended on the popular Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim, trapping several tourists. As per an official, quoted by PTI, at least seven tourists are dead and 11 injured. The avalanche struck at the 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La. As per Hindustan Times, the deceased include four men, a woman, and a child.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported.

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said.

As per ANI, 22 tourists have been rescued and operations are underway, ANI quoted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as saying, adding that 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after clearing the snow from the road. More than 150 tourists are feared trapped.

Nathu La Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

