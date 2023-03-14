Nari Shakti: Ashwini Vaishnaw hails Vande Bharat's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav

Surekha Yadav joined the Indian Railways as an Assistant Driver in 1986 after completing her training at the Kalyan Training School. Over the next decade, she was inducted as a full-fledged driver, first of goods train in 1998 and later as the driver of passenger trains.

Surekha Yadav, India’s first woman train driver, has now become the first woman loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express. Yadav operated the train from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT), arriving at the latter station five minutes earlier than expected. After completing the 450-km long journey, Yadav was given a hero’s welcome at Terminal 8 of CSMT.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a few photos of Yadav from the Vande Bharat cockpit on Twitter.

“Vande Bharat - powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express,” Vaishnaw wrote.

Who is Surekha Yadav?

Surekha Yadav was born in 1965 in Satara, Maharashtra. After finishing school, she did a diploma in Electrical Engineering. She joined the Indian Railways as an Assistant Driver in 1986 after completing her training at the Kalyan Training School.

Over the next decade, she was inducted as a full-fledged driver, first, on goods train in 1998 and later as the driver of passenger trains like one of the first ‘Ladies Special’ local trains for Central Railway as well as the iconic Deccan Queen from Pune to CSMT. She became the first Asian woman to do so. She has received various state as well as national honours.

“Though the fact remains that women train drivers are a rare breed when one gets down to the work at hand, it is like any other job. I love the job I am doing. I did not take it up because I wanted to prove anything to myself or the world,” she told Financial Express in an interview from the early 2000s.

Earlier in the month, Yadav had piloted a special all-female run Deccan Queen on International Women’s Day. Along with Yadav, Sayali Sawardekar was the assigned assistant loco pilot. Leena Francis was the train manager while chief ticket inspector Jiji John led the team of six women travelling ticket examiners. Deepa Vaidya was responsible for guiding and assisting the passengers.