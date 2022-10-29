    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs: PM Narendra Modi

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    “This kind of Rozgar Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months," the prime minister said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs.

    In a video message for a `Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organized by the Gujarat government here, he also said that the number of government jobs for the youth will rise.
    “This kind of Rozgar Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months," the prime minister said.
    "The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly,” he said.
    Also Read: Indian Railways delivers vehicles to Bhutan
    On October 22, Modi said the government is working towards softening the blow of the economic problems faced by several countries across the world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Addressing the "Rozgar Mela" after distributing 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants, Modi said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.
    Earlier, the prime minister sent appointment letters to 75,000 job aspirants electronically. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. They will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C.
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
