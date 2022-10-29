PM Narendra Modi to dedicate 2 key rail lines in Gujarat to nation on Monday

By PTI

Mini These are the section of the Asarva (Ahmedabad)-Himmatnaga-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and the Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two key railway lines in poll-bound Gujarat to the nation on Monday, officials said.

These are the section of the Asarva (Ahmedabad)-Himmatnaga-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and the Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line.

The entire 299-km stretch of the Ahmedabad (Asarva) – Himmatnagar –Udaipur section has been completed at Rs 2,482.38 crore. Major stations on this section are Ahmedabad, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Nandol Dahegam, Dungarpur, Prantij and Udaipur.

"This section will be a great relief to the locals of these areas in terms of connectivity to the rest of the country. It will also benefit tourists, traders, manufacturing units and industries around this region.

"The tiles and ceramics industries in Himmatnagar can reap the benefit of this rail project as they can seamlessly transport their wares to customers across the country," the Railways said.

It also said that his line will aid industrialization in the region by providing better connectivity to Delhi and Mumbai.

"It will further help in creating additional employment opportunities and will also be an alternate route for Ahmedabad and Delhi providing a faster, economical and eco-friendly option, the Railways said.

Also Read: Gujarat government to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

The Gauge Converted Lunidhar – Jetalsar broad-gauge section is another important project which will enhance seamless connectivity.

This 58-km section has been completed at the cost of Rs 452 crore. The Lunidhar–Jetalsar section is part of the Dhasa – Jetalsar Gauge Conversion project, out of which the Dhasa – Lunidhar section (48 km) was dedicated by the prime minister in June.

With the completion of this project, it will now provide a shorter route for Pipavav Port and Bhavnagar from Veraval and Porbandar. It will also facilitate an alternate route for Ahmedabad and other parts of the nation from Veraval and Porbandar.

This project will enhance the freight carrying capacity on this section thus decongesting the Kanalus- Rajkot - Viramgam route. It will also facilitate seamless connectivity to the Gir sanctuary, Somnath temple, Diu and Girnar hills (famous for Jain temples, Guru Dattatrey temple and the second longest ropeway in Asia).

"The section will play a pivotal role in the social and economic development of Amreli, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Porbandar districts of Gujarat. The hon’ble prime minister will also flag off new trains between Asarva and Udaipur and between Bhavnagar and Jetalsar from Asarva," the ministry said.

In addition to the newly introduced trains, Bhavnagar – Lunidhar Passenger has been extended up to Jetalsar. These trains will benefit the locals of these areas and also the tourists, pilgrims and traders.