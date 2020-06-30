Narendra Modi speech: PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till end of November

We have more work during and after the rainy season, mainly in the agriculture sector. There is a slight slowness in other sectors. Gradually, the atmosphere of festivals starts to build from July. This time of festivals also increases the needs, the expenses also. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, that is, by the end of November: Prime Minister Narendra Modi