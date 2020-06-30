Narendra Modi speech: PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till end of November

Narendra Modi speech: Prime Minister on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government was working on a "one nation, one ration card" initiative.
Jun 30, 2020
17:22
Thank you for joining our coverage of PM Modi address to nation. We will now wrap the blog. Good night, folks!
You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:25
More than Rs 90,000 crore will be spent in the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. And if you add the expenses of the last three months to it, then it becomes almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:20
We are planning to bring 'One Nation One Ration Card'. Now a ration card is also being arranged for the whole of India. The biggest benefit of this will be to those poor colleagues who leave their village and go elsewhere for employment or other needs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:18
We have more work during and after the rainy season, mainly in the agriculture sector. There is a slight slowness in other sectors. Gradually, the atmosphere of festivals starts to build from July. This time of festivals also increases the needs, the expenses also. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, that is, by the end of November: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:14
In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore have been deposited directly into Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. During this time, Rs 18,000 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:13
During the lockdown, the top priority of the country was that such a situation does not happen that the stove is not burnt in the house of a poor person. Be it central government, state governments, civil society people, everyone has made every effort that none of our poor brothers and sisters should go hungry in such a big country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:12
During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:09
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:05
In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:04
We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves: PM Modi
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation.
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
16:00
COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable, universal: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and asserted that vaccination must be affordable and universal. Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review planning and preparations for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
15:55
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly.
Share:
Jun 30, 2020
15:34
उम्मीद है देश हित में इन सुझावों को PM ज़रूर मानेंगे।
The current status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against #COVID19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against #COVID19, as and when a vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/HaAOIKX2wp