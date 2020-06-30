  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 15 minutes ago
auto refresh

Narendra Modi speech: PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till end of November

CNBC-TV18 | Published: June 30, 2020 05:23 PM IST

event highlights

Narendra Modi speech: Prime Minister on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government was working on a "one nation, one ration card" initiative.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement