PM Modi to address Interpol's 90th General Assembly in Delhi — What to expect

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 90th Interpol general assembly around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. India is hosting the event after a gap of 25 years and it will be held in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The assembly will begin on Tuesday and conclude on Friday (October 21).

The event is likely to be attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director will also be present on the occasion.

The general assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. The event provides India with an opportunity to showcase its best practices law and order system to the entire world, an official statement said.

What to expect

1. Several presentations, workshops, and discussions will be held on topics like the future of policing, Interpol’s Global Crime Trends Report, and policing initiatives related to crimes like financial crime and anti-corruption, cybercrime, and crimes against children.

2. The meeting will also see discussions around the organisation’s new I-Familia database, which helps identify missing persons using family DNA.

3. The upcoming General Assembly will see elections for the two vacant posts of the vice president for Europe and the delegate for Africa. Currently, the post of the President of the organisation is held by Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and the Secretary-General is Jürgen Stock.

4. Panels will be constituted. A special panel will be formed for the centenary celebrations of the organisation’s existence in 2023, a panel on diversity and another one for multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships.

