      • Narendra Modi pays tributes to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary

      Narendra Modi pays tributes to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary

      Profile image
      By PTI | IST (Updated)
      Mini

      Paying rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

      Narendra Modi pays tributes to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary
      Paying rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.
      Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five-year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes.
      Modi tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect."
      The prime minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.
      Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the former prime minister, describing him as the "undisputed torchbearer" of economic reforms in India. People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao's undeterred commitment to national development.
      Rao was the prime minister between June 1991 and May 1996. "My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
      A Renaissance personality in the true sense of the term, Rao was a polyglot and a distinguished man of letters, who showed a keen interest in encouraging mother tongue as the medium of education, the vice president observed. Rao was born on this day in 1921 in Karimnagar, now in Telangana.
      (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
      First Published:  IST
