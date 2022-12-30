Heart-warming moments between PM Narendra Modi and mother Heeraben | PICTURES

"In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Prime Minister Narendra said while condoling the demise of his mother Heeraben on December 30.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away in the early hours of Friday in Ahmedabad. She was 100. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.
PM Modi mourned the death of his mother and shared a series of tweets in her honour. He tweeted: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
Soon after receiving information about his mother's ill health, PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad Wednesday afternoon to visit her at the hospital. Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. As PM Modi shared a special bond with his mother, he often met her to seek blessings on special occasions and shared glimpses of the heart-warming moments he spent with her.
Here’s a look at heart-warming times PM Modi spent with his mother over past years.
2. PM Modi met his mother on his 64thbirthday, got a special gift
3. First meet at PM’s official residence after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister
4. PM Modi spent time enjoying lunch with his mother on his 69thbirthday
5. PM Modi met his mother after 2 years and ate khichdi