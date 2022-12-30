Heart-warming moments between PM Narendra Modi and mother Heeraben | PICTURES

"In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Prime Minister Narendra said while condoling the demise of his mother Heeraben on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away in the early hours of Friday in Ahmedabad. She was 100. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

PM Modi mourned the death of his mother and shared a series of tweets in her honour. He tweeted: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Soon after receiving information about his mother's ill health, PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad Wednesday afternoon to visit her at the hospital. Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. As PM Modi shared a special bond with his mother, he often met her to seek blessings on special occasions and shared glimpses of the heart-warming moments he spent with her.

In a heart-felt note he penned on his mother's birthday in June this year, the prime minister said: "Mother has always inspired me to have a strong resolve and focus on garib kalyan."

Here’s a look at heart-warming times PM Modi spent with his mother over past years.

1. PM Narendra Modi met his mother on her 100thbirthday

On June 18, PM Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar as she entered the 100th year of her life. PM Modi also wrote a blog highlighting various aspect of his mother's life and how it shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence.

2. PM Modi met his mother on his 64thbirthday, got a special gift

In 2014, PM Modi, met his mother Heeraba in Ahmedabad on the occasion of his 64th birthday. Heeraba, blessed his son and gave him a special birthday gift of Rs 5001, which he donated to the Jammu and Kashmir flood relief fund.

3. First meet at PM’s official residence after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister

In 2016, PM Modi's mother visited his official residence in New Delhi for the first time after he became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014. PM Modi was seen taking his mother around the residence on a wheelchair.

4. PM Modi spent time enjoying lunch with his mother on his 69thbirthday

PM Modi met his mother on his 69th birthday in 2019 and had a special lunch to celebrate. PM Modi was seen with his mother enjoying a special Gujarati thali.

5. PM Modi met his mother after 2 years and ate khichdi