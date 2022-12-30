Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the wee hours of Friday. She was 100. The prime minister posted a heartfelt tweet informing about her demise and said: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

eeraben was undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital, where she had been admitted since Wednesday . She breathed her last around 3:40 am on Friday, according to a statement by the hospital, News 18 reported.

Heerben Modi: The life of PM Narendra Modi's mother

"My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! ...Far beyond every tale of deprivation, is the glorious story of a mother..." — this heartfelt note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her mother, Heeraben Modi's birthday in June 2022, had struck a chord with many. In the year 2022, she entered her birth centenary year.

Things took turn for the worse on December 27 when Heeraben Modi's health condition deteriorated and she was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On December 30, she breathed her last.

Heeraben Modi was born on June 18, 1923, in Visnagar in Mehsana in Gujarat, which is "quite close" to PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar. She was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi who was a tea seller, Wion reported. She lived with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, News 18 reported.

Her "childhood was extremely difficult", PM Modi wrote in the blog . Emphasising her struggles and sacrifices over the years, the prime minister informed that Heeraben Modi had lost her mother to the Spanish Flu pandemic.

He said his mother "has always inspired" him to have a strong resolve and focus on "garib kalyan". "Mother has always had immense confidence in me and the samskaras she imparted," he said.

"In my Mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India’s matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women," he wrote in the blog post, expressing gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday.

When PM Modi met his mother...

Whether it was a milestone victory in politics or his birthday or any other significant occasion, PM Modi never forget to meet his mother, touch her feet and take her blessings. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time, he rushed to his mother to meet her, videos of which were circulated on social media.

He met his mother on his birthday. He took her blessings when she entered her centenary year on June 18. On her birthday this year, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”. An 80-metre road from Raysan Petrol pump was then formally renamed "Pujya Hiraba Marg".

The last he met was when the Gujarat assembly elections were going on. His dedication and love towards his mother could be seen in the many pictures of the two.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

Heeraben Modi had come in a wheelchair to cast her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar during the second and final phase of the recently concluded Gujarat polls. The BJP had won big in the elections, retaining yet another historic term in the state.

Heeraben Modi cast her vote in Gujarat elections Heeraben Modi cast her vote in Gujarat elections

On May 16, 2016, PM Modi's mother visited him at this official Race Course Road (RCR) residence, for the first time since he started living there nearly two years back. He wrote: "Spent quality time with my mother after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR."

(Source: News 18) (Source: News 18)

Modi had noted that his mother accompanied him only during two of many government or public programmes. "Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on my forehead after I had returned from Srinagar where I had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk completing the Ekta Yatra...The second instance is when I first took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001."

PM Modi gets emotional

PM Modi became emotional while talking about his mother during a famous interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said in an interview in 2015: "My dad is no more. My mother took a lot of pain to raise me. She used to clean dishes and work as a labourer. And this is not the case of just one Narendra Modi. A mother will never want you to become something, she will think about how you will achieve that."

Heeraben Modi, a 'public' figure

Heeraben Modi made the headlines in November 2016 when images of her standing at an ATM, supporting her son’s decision of demonetisation, circulated on social media. Last year, she again grabbed the spotlight after getting jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines.