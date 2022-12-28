English
india News

Mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad, PM Modi leaves for Gujarat
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 3:36:27 PM IST (Updated)

PM Narendra Modi's mother was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "Her health condition is stable," the hospital said in a press note on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after her health deteriorated last night . "Her health condition is stable," the hospital said in a press note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has left for Gujarat and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel, K Kailash Nathan, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Kaishik Jain, MLA Darshana Vaghela are already at the medical centre, News 18 reported. Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.
(Credit: ANI) (Credit: ANI)
Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother turned 100 in June. On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, "to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service".
According to reports, Heeraben Modi lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. Her favourite food is ice cream. She cannot resist ice cream, said Prahlad Modi.
On Tuesday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near in Mysuru, police said. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital are likely to remain in the hospital until this evening or Thursday morning.
