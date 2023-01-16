PM Modi interacts with Agniveers, 'looks forward to seeing women in all three forces'

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Agniveers via video-conferencing on Monday. These Agniveers were among the initial teams of recruits under the short-term induction programme for the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the exercise.

While addressing the first batch of the Agniveers, the PM highlighted that "this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces and making them future ready". He congratulated Agniveers "on being the pioneers of path-breaking Agnipath Scheme".

PM Modi said "he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces". The "Prime Minister also recalled how women are leading armed forces on various fronts, citing examples of woman soldier posted in Siachen and women driving modern fighter planes". "Agniveers will play a leading role in our armed forces in the times to come," he added.

The prime minister added that efforts are underway to modernise the armed forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar. He further backed "technologically-advanced soldiers", hoping that they will play a key role in our armed forces. He "affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech savvy", the press release said.

About Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

Opposition parties have criticised the exercise but the government has said it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs. Here's a look at the reasons behind violent protests across India

Recently, the government shared details on the future of Agnipath recruits. As per the government, many Agniveers, after four years of service, will be recruited as permanent cadre and the rest will get several benefits including a financial package of about Rs 12 lakhs, priority under bank loan schemes and bridging courses of choice for those wishing to study further.