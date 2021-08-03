Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Narendra Modi first Indian PM to chair debate at UNSC

    Narendra Modi first Indian PM to chair debate at UNSC

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will chair an open debate at the UN Security Council.

    Narendra Modi first Indian PM to chair debate at UNSC
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will chair an open debate at the UN Security Council.
    India is holding the presidency of the UNSC for August. "PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security' in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August," Bagchi said on Twitter.
    "This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate. #PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC," he said.
    India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.
    Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Today in history: From Germany declaring war on France to Naina Devi temple disaster; here is a look at the key events that took place on August 3

    Next Article

    US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,838.85 67.30 3.80
    Sun Pharma796.10 21.10 2.72
    HDFC2,522.10 60.05 2.44
    Bharti Airtel578.50 13.35 2.36
    IndusInd Bank1,005.70 17.70 1.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,839.20 68.95 3.89
    Sun Pharma796.00 21.55 2.78
    HDFC2,521.50 59.20 2.40
    Bharti Airtel578.35 13.30 2.35
    IndusInd Bank1,005.70 17.75 1.80
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel733.75 -12.95 -1.73
    Grasim1,568.65 -23.00 -1.45
    Tata Steel1,396.90 -13.15 -0.93
    Shree Cements29,054.35 -239.90 -0.82
    Hindalco442.60 -3.20 -0.72
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,396.45 -13.50 -0.96
    Bajaj Auto3,816.95 -23.70 -0.62
    ICICI Bank679.35 -2.20 -0.32
    NTPC117.40 -0.40 -0.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2975-0.0425-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.1910-0.0450-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.1770-0.0340-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68080.00090.13
    View More