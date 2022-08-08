By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to praise Naidu for his hard work, leadership and dedication, and for handling multiple roles during his long political career. He said this while delivering a farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha two days ahead of Naidu's retirement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded outgoing Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for his one-liners. "Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are win-liners too. It means nothing more needs to be said after those lines. Your each word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered," the Prime Minister said while biding farewell to Naidu on Monday.

He said, "Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP, your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the VP and Rajya Sabha Chairman — I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work."

"When we mark August 15th this year, it will be an Independence Day when the President, VP, Speaker and PM would have been born after Independence. And that too, each of them hail from very simple backgrounds," PM Modi said.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was marked by low productivity of the House to start with, but it staged a recovery later. "He contributed to increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha. Around 70 percent productivity of Rajya Sabha increased in your tenure and almost 177 Bills either passed or debate were held on them," said the prime minister noted.