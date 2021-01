Late Pranab Mukherjee has revealed in his memoir that he shared a "very cordial relationship" with Narendra Modi who earned and achieved the Prime Ministership, unlike his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Mukherjee’s book - "The Presidential Years, 2012-2017" - was released on January 5. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India who passed away in August 2020.

"The route to prime ministership for the two PMs I worked with was very different. Dr (Manmohan) Singh was offered the post by Sonia Gandhi; she had been chosen as the prime ministerial candidate by the Congress Parliamentary Party and other constituents of the UPA, but she declined the offer," he wrote.

“He (Singh) did well as a PM. Modi, on the other hand, became PM through popular choice after leading the BJP to a historic victory in 2014. He is a politician to the core and had been named the BJP's prime ministerial candidate as the party went into campaign mode. He was then Gujarat's CM and had built an image that seemed to click with the masses. He has earned and achieved the prime ministership," Mukherjee added.

Further talking about his relationship with Modi, Mukherjee wrote that he used to have discussions with the PM before embarking on foreign visit. "He would send me a letter in which the core points of our bilateral relations were mentioned. It was a practice initiated by PM Modi,” he wrote.

He also wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not discussed the issue of demonetisation with him prior to his announcement, but it did not surprise him as suddenness is absolutely necessary for such announcements.

Congress Leadership

In his book, Mukherjee wrote that Sonia Gandhi failed to manage party affairs appropriately.

“Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don’t subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs, ” he wrote

According to him, the Congress's failure to recognise the end of its charismatic leadership was among the many reasons for its defeat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls

"I feel the party failed to recognise the end of its charismatic leadership. Tall leaders like Pandit Nehru ensured that India, unlike Pakistan, survived and developed into a strong and stable nation. Sadly, such extraordinary leaders are not there anymore, reducing the establishment to a government of averages," he wrote.

India-Pakistan relationships

On India-Pakistan ties, he wrote that the country needs to tackle Islamabad through “deft handling.”

"India must pursue its Pakistan-related policies with the utmost care and deft handling, and not through romanticising its political approach," he wrote.

Mukherjee also wrote that there was no need for India to over-publicise the surgical strikes.

The late President said that such strikes by Indian forces across the border have been "Normal military operations in response to Pakistan's continued aggression" and that "there is really no need to over-publicise them."

He also suggested that India should continue engaging with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Though we have to wait and watch how Imran evolves, particularly with respect to issues concerning India, I personally feel that India must engage with him. He is part of a new breed of politicians, is born in the post-Independence period and does not carry the old baggage of pre-partition politics that the Muslim League personified,” he wrote.