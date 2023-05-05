Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit today, check full list of roads to avoid

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka polls and he will be holding a mega roadshow on May 6. Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid several routes.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru today, May 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid several routes between 5 pm to 7 pm. PM Modi will be visiting Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka polls and he will be holding a mega road show on May 6. The detailed advisory for commuters was shared on Twitter by Bengaluru Traffic Police.

https://twitter.com/blrcitytraffic/status/1654121870638342146

As per the advisory, commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday:

HAL Old Airport Road

Cambridge Layout Road

100 Feet Road

ASC Centre

Trinity Circle

MG Road

Webbs Junction

Manipal Centre

Dickenson Road

Cubbon Road

BRV Junction

Raj Bhavan Road

Bengaluru Traffic Police has suggested motorists and vehicles use alternative roads.

Meanwhile, on May 6, the BJP will be holding a massive 36km long mega roadshow in Bengaluru. PM Modi will lead the roadshow along with other BJP leaders. The roadshow has been organised only four days before the Karnataka Assembly election on May 10.

The roadshow will take place in two parts on Saturday and will cover all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South.

Roadshow on May 6

In the first part of the mega roadshow, PM Modi will cover a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm.

The second leg will be held in the evening, where PM Modi will cover a distance of 26.5 kilometres, from 4 pm to 10 pm, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Route of the roadshow

The first part of the roadshow will start from Suranjan Das Road and proceed towards New Thippasandra Road, 12th Main Road, ESI Hospital, Domlur, MG Road and the War Memorial in Brigade Road.

The second leg will commence at 4 pm in Bengaluru South covering, Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Chamarajpet, Chikpet, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhi Nagar, Govind Raj Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Malleshwaram and Rajaji Nagar.

Earlier on April 29, PM Modi had taken out a 5.3 km long roadshow which covered various locations including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Assembly polls for all 224 seats will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.