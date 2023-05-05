Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit today, check full list of roads to avoid

2 Min(s) Read
PM Narendra Modi is visiting Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka polls and he will be holding a mega roadshow on May 6. Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid several routes.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru today, May 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid several routes between 5 pm to 7 pm. PM Modi will be visiting Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka polls and he will be holding a mega road show on May 6. The detailed advisory for commuters was shared on Twitter by Bengaluru Traffic Police.
https://twitter.com/blrcitytraffic/status/1654121870638342146
As per the advisory, commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday: