Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit today, check full list of roads to avoid

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru today, May 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid several routes between 5 pm to 7 pm. PM Modi will be visiting Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka polls and he will be holding a mega road show on May 6. The detailed advisory for commuters was shared on Twitter by Bengaluru Traffic Police.

https://twitter.com/blrcitytraffic/status/1654121870638342146

As per the advisory, commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday: