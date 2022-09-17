Happy Birthday PM Modi: A look at remarkable quotes of the Prime Minister

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17. Known for his wordplay, Modi's words have inspired many. On his special day, let’s take a look at some of the quotes by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country for 16-days starting from today, to October 2, citizens are also coming up with innovative ways to mark PM Modi’s birthday.

On his special day, let’s take a look at some of the quotes by the Prime Minister:

PM Narendra Modi on girl child

“Aaj jo betiyon ki aakanshaye hai, kuch kar guzarne ka jazba hai, vo har hindustani ko garv se bhar dene wala hai”

For Self Reliant India, this is what PM Modi had said

“Atma Nirbhar Bharat ke liye adheer bane”

This is what the Prime Minister once said about yoga

“I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives. Yoga is about health assurance and it is not even expensive to practice.”

PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha

“Hum apne aap ko evolve nahi karenge to thehar jayenge, hum pechad jayenge”

“All of you belong to a special generation. Yes, there could be more competition but there are also many more opportunities”

PM at 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur

“Comfort aur challenge mai, challenge ko chune”

PM on Democracy

“Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism. I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy stronger.”

PM on voting

“Pehle Matadan, Phir Jalpan”

A look at some other motivational quotes by the Prime Minister

“Once the people of India decide to do something, nothing is impossible”

“Vo jo samne mushkilo ka ambar hai, vahi toh mere hausle ki minar hai”

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday.