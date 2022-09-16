    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Narendra Modi turns 72: Lesser-known facts about our prime minister

    Narendra Modi turns 72: Lesser-known facts about our prime minister

    Narendra Modi turns 72: Lesser-known facts about our prime minister
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 17. To mark his 72nd birthday, we bring you some lesser-known facts about our prime minister.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 17. He is expected to have a busy birthday as a series of events have been lined up. One is the release of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. This move has come as part of PM Modi’s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

    To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, we bring you some lesser-known facts:

    1. PM Modi used to sell tea with his father at Vadnagar railway station.

    2. He disguised as a Sikh to escape arrest during the Emergency

    During the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, PM Modi disguised himself as a Sikh to evade arrest. He used to disguise and provide information to leaders who were imprisoned by the government.

    3. Modi is the second most followed political leader on Twitter.

    4.  He is the first Prime Minister to be born in Independent India.

    5. PM Modi, before contesting in the General Elections, was also the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
