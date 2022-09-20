Illegal portion at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow to be demolished, orders Bombay HC

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Bombay High Court said that a portion of Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow violated the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The FSI is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot.

The Bombay High Court directed the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the "unauthorised construction" at a bungalow belonging to Union minister Narayan Rane within two weeks. The bunglow is located in the in Juhu area of Mumbai.

While hearing the matter on Tuesday, the court noted that it violated the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The FSI is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot.

"There is no dispute that the petitioner has carried out large scale unauthorised construction in blatant violation of the sanctioned plan and the provisions of law," the Bombay High Court was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata said, "The proposed retention/regularisation of unauthorised work, if accepted, will amount to encouragement of widespread/large scale violation of provisions of law and invite wrongdoer to carry out any extent of unauthorised construction in the city of Mumbai without any fear of penal action."

What's the case

The court said the petitioner, Kaalkaa Real Estates, constructed three times the permissible limit of Floor space index (FSI) and has not obtained clearances from the BMC, the fire department and also not taken environmental clearance.

The plea by Kaalkaa Real Estates, a company owned by Rane's family, had sought directions to the BMC, Mumbai's civic body, to decide on their second application uninfluenced by orders passed by civic body earlier. The court had dismissed this petition.

Meanwhile, the court accused the BMC of taking a "total u-turn" in the present case. Here's why:

In June this year, the BMC had rejected the regularisation application, noting there were violations in the construction.

The company the filed a second application in July, claiming it was seeking regularisation of a smaller portion as compared to what it had sought previously, and under new provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034.

The BMC, had then told the court that it was willing to hear the second application for regularisation of unauthorised construction at Rane's Juhu bungalow even as the first application was rejected.

How court responded to BMC

The high court, in its order, said the BMC's stand - that it could consider the second application for regularisation of the construction - was inconsistent with its own order rejecting the first application.

On Tuesday, the high court warned that if the BMC's stand is accepted, then any member of public in this city can first carry out large scale unauthorised construction and then seek regularisation. The bench noted that the HC had in June this year accepted the BMC's first order.

The high court said the BMC cannot be permitted to consider and allow the second application filed by a company run by the Rane family. It said this would "encourage wholesale construction of unauthorised structures".

Now, the petitioner or even the BMC cannot be allowed to brush aside the finding of large scale unauthorised construction rendered by the corporation and accepted by this court while rejecting the first application for regularisation, the court said.

The Bombay HC's order today

The court directed the BMC to demolish the unauthorised parts of the bungalow within two weeks. It also sought a compliance report one week thereafter.

Furthermore, the bench imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Rane and even directed for the amount to be deposited towards the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The petititoner's advocate Shardul Singh sought that the court stay its order for six weeks so that he could approach the Supreme Court in appeal. The bench, however, rejected it.

(With inputs from PTI)