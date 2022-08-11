Narali Purnima: Date, time and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Narali Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month Shravan. It often coincides with other festivals such as Shravani Purnima, Raksha Bandhan and Kajari Purnima. Here's all you need to know about it.

Narali Purnima is a festival observed by the people involved in fishing, salt production, or any other activity related to the sea. It is celebrated with great fervour in coastal Maharashtra and the adjoining regions.

Narali Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month Shravan. In fact, the word Purnima signifies full moon day while Narali comes from naral which means coconut. Narali Purnima often coincides with other festivals such as Shravani Purnima, Raksha Bandhan and Kajari Purnima. This year, Narali Purnima will be observed on August 12. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:38 am on August 11 and conclude at 7:05 am on August 12.

Devotees pray to Lord Varun on Narali Purnima. They believe that offering prayers on this auspicious day appeases God and he protects fishermen from unfortunate incidents.

Besides, devotees also plant trees on Narali Purnima to show their love, respect, and gratitude towards nature. Many restrict themselves to only eating fruits (phalahar meals).

Narali Purnima is a big festival for fishermen as it marks the onset of the fishing season. Therefore, after completing rituals, fishermen sail into the sea in their decorated boats. However, this is a symbolic sail and the fishermen return to the shore after a short trip.