Narada sting case: Why did CBI arrest four TMC leaders? All you need to know Updated : May 18, 2021 00:27:06 IST The arrested are Trinamool leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra, and TMC alumnus Sovan Chatterjee Mamata Banerjee stages a six-hour sit-in after insisting that CBI should arrest her as well Hakim and Mukherjee are ministers in the current govt; Chatterjee had flipped to BJP, then quit after being denied a ticket in recent polls Published : May 18, 2021 12:27 AM IST