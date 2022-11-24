Nandini milk, curd prices hiked in Karnataka

Despite the hike, the price of Nandini milk remains cheaper compared to that in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday increased by Rs 2 the prices of Nandini brand of milk (per litre) and curd (per kg).

In a statement, the managing director of the KMF said the prices have been hiked across nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd.

According to him, double-toned milk will cost Rs 38, toned milk Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52.

Nandini Curd will cost Rs 47.

