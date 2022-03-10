Nanakmatta Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nanakmatta Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nanakmatta is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Nanakmatta legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Nanakmatta was won by Dr Prem Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Gopal Singh Rana.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Prem Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Prem Singh garnered 42785 votes, securing 51.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9531 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.51 percent.

The area has a significant number of farmers, who participated in the farm stir. The total number of voters in the Nanak matta constituency stands at 123694 with 62785 male voters and 60907 female voters.