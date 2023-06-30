Namma Metro: Bangalore green line to start in August; Check out the stations and route details

The three-kilometre region will cover the stretch from Nagasandra to Madavara. The station names are - Chikkabidarakallu, Manjunathnagar and Madavara.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to inaugurate the green line metro service by August. It will cover the Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Tumakuru Road.
The project, which started in 2017, has missed a number of deadlines given by BMRCL, reported The Hindu. The report added that the commercial operation would begin in September.
Speaking to the daily, an official said that the issues related to the land led to the delay. “Some reasons had delayed the metro work on this stretch. Especially the delay in acquiring the NICE land had impacted the metro project. Now the matter has been sorted out, and the work is going on smoothly,” an official was quoted as saying.
Namma Metro: Green Line Stations
The three-kilometre region will cover the stretch from Nagasandra to Madavara. The station names are - Chikkabidarakallu, Manjunathnagar and Madavara.
Namma Metro: Green Line Routes
It will be the first line to connect the city from east to west. Besides, it will also help reduce the travel time to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, located on the city's outskirts.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new stretch of the Bangalore Metro Phase II project in Karnataka. This 13.71 km stretch — from Krishnarajapuram to the Whitefield metro — will have 12 stations. Once operational, the stretch is expected to cut down the travel time to a larger extent.
