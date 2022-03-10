0

  Nainital Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nainital Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nainital Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nainital Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Nainital Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Nainital constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Nainital is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Nainital legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Nainital was won by Sanjeev Arya of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sarita Arya.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sarita Arya.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjeev Arya garnered 30036 votes, securing 49.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7247 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.83 percent.
The total number of voters in the Nainital constituency stands at 109970 with 58184 male voters and 51786 female voters.
