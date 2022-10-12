NAFED to supply edible items to deficient areas to keep prices in check

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Mini Government sources said that the sugar export policy for the next sugar season from October 2022 to September 2023 is yet to be decided, and a decision would soon be taken regarding the same.

The government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to supply edible items to places deficient in their respective supply to keep the prices in check.

Citing an example, government sources indicated that onions procured from Maharashtra are first being supplied to far-flung areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to ease the supply in deficient areas. The move aims to help farmers get better prices in areas where a edible item is grown as well as to cushion consumers in areas deficient in supply.

The sources added the prices of grains and all pulses, except masoor are stable in the Indian retail market even as plans are underway to have least one price monitoring centre in each district to keep track of demand and supply.

While stating that rice production was affected due to excess rain in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sources assured that a large surplus production across the country implies no dearth of supply of rice.

