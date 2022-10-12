    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    NAFED to supply edible items to deficient areas to keep prices in check

    NAFED to supply edible items to deficient areas to keep prices in check

    NAFED to supply edible items to deficient areas to keep prices in check
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Government sources said that the sugar export policy for the next sugar season from October 2022 to September 2023 is yet to be decided, and a decision would soon be taken regarding the same.

    The government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to supply edible items to places deficient in their respective supply to keep the prices in check.
    Citing an example, government sources indicated that onions procured from Maharashtra are first being supplied to far-flung areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to ease the supply in deficient areas. The move aims to help farmers get better prices in areas where a edible item is grown as well as to cushion consumers in areas deficient in supply.
    Government sources said that the sugar export policy for the next sugar season from October 2022 to September 2023 is yet to be decided, and a decision would soon be taken regarding the same.
    The sources added the prices of grains and all pulses, except masoor are stable in the Indian retail market even as plans are underway to have least one price monitoring centre in each district to keep track of demand and supply.
    While stating that rice production was affected due to excess rain in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sources assured that a large surplus production across the country implies no dearth of supply of rice.
    Also Read: Rajasthan farmers in distress as groundwater levels deplete to alarming levels
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AgricultureNAFED

    Previous Article

    Sonu Sood wins Indian of the Year 2022 'special achievement' award, says playing most important role of my life

    Next Article

    Rajasthan farmers in distress as groundwater levels deplete to alarming levels

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng