Mysterious lights in UP sky leave onlookers baffled

A string of mysterious lights in the night sky is something that we expect to see in a Hollywood movie. But for many residents in Uttar Pradesh that is exactly what they saw yesterday night. Reports from many cities of the state emerged about people witnessing a train of slow-moving lights making its way through the night sky. Many residents of Lucknow, Kanpur and other cities have shared photos and videos on social media, which are going viral.

“Strange lights forming a string were seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh,” said one user on Twitter.

Strange light forming a string were seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. This video was taken in Auraiya. pic.twitter.com/vgfE2C4luc

“This train-like object moving with a normal speed is seen in the sky,” added another.

Many others shared the video on Twitter, calling the lights as Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs.

A user said that he spotted the trail of lights at around 7.15 pm on September 12. “Today at around 7:15 pm around I saw one mysterious object full of light like a train is travelling in the sky and light coming out from bogies windows,” he tweeted.

However, experts rule out these lights to be UFOs. Narottam Sahoo, Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), said that these objects could simply be just some low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, India Today reported.

Another tweet suggested that it could be a train of 51 Starlink LEO satellites, a satellite Internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

However, defence sources in the government later confirmed that it was indeed a satellite, according to news agency ANI.

This is not the first time that such mysterious lights have been noticed over India. Previous incidents include lights being seen over Punjab's Pathankot and Saurashtra, Gujarat, in 2021.