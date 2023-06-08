Mutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live-in partner detained

The live-in partner of the woman was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering the victim. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. There is a resemblance between this case and the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago,
The mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered by police from an apartment in the Mira Road area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was living with her live-in partner, Manoj Shahane at the apartment.
In the initial stage of the investigation, police suspect Shahane to have committed the crime. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.
ALSO READ |
On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station got information from the neighbours of the victim regarding a foul smell emanating from one of the flats. A police team rushed to the spot for further investigation and had to break open the house. They found the body in pieces, and some parts were missing as well, which were reportedly disposed of by the accused.
“Police have found the body of a woman who had been cut into pieces in a society flat in the Mira Road area. Here, a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further investigation is underway,” Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.
There is a resemblance between this case and the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago, where the victim’s body was found in 35 pieces by her live-in partner. The pieces of the body were stored in a 300-litre fridge, which was later disposed of by the accused.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus
Jun 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear
Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read