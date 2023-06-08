Mutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live-in partner detained

The live-in partner of the woman was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering the victim. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. There is a resemblance between this case and the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago,

The mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered by police from an apartment in the Mira Road area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was living with her live-in partner, Manoj Shahane at the apartment.

In the initial stage of the investigation, police suspect Shahane to have committed the crime. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station got information from the neighbours of the victim regarding a foul smell emanating from one of the flats. A police team rushed to the spot for further investigation and had to break open the house. They found the body in pieces, and some parts were missing as well, which were reportedly disposed of by the accused.

“Police have found the body of a woman who had been cut into pieces in a society flat in the Mira Road area. Here, a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further investigation is underway,” Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.