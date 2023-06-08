Mutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live-in partner detained

The live-in partner of the woman was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering the victim. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. There is a resemblance between this case and the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago,

The mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered by police from an apartment in the Mira Road area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was living with her live-in partner, Manoj Shahane at the apartment.

In the initial stage of the investigation, police suspect Shahane to have committed the crime. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.

