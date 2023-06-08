CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live in partner detained

Mutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live-in partner detained

Mutilated body of woman found in Mumbai apartment, live-in partner detained
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 11:10:03 AM IST (Published)

The live-in partner of the woman was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering the victim. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. There is a resemblance between this case and the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago,

The mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered by police from an apartment in the Mira Road area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was living with her live-in partner, Manoj Shahane at the apartment.

In the initial stage of the investigation, police suspect Shahane to have committed the crime. Police have revealed that the accused tried to cut the body into pieces. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.
ALSO READ |
Delhi stabbing: Here is how accused Sahil planned to kill his girlfriend
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X