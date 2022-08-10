    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Musicians can collect publishing royalties through AudioMojo Publishing

    2 Min(s) Read
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Now, musicians need not have to worry about their unclaimed royalties. Thanks to AudioMojo, a music company, for launching AudioMojo Publishing, new publishing administration for artists and songwriters to collect royalties owed by musicians and songwriters.
    AudioMojo has seen many artists and songwriters enjoy royalties from distribution and live tours, and they are missing out on publishing royalties and mechanical royalties generated from their songs.
    Over the 3 years, Audiomojo has developed the technology to register, identify, claim and manage compositions in compliance with international standards. AudioMojo directly partnered with collection societies worldwide to collect royalties from every region and ensure the money goes to songwriters' pockets.
    According to a report, millions of dollars in unclaimed funds are amassing with PROs worldwide, and the problem is worsening with the increased use of streaming services.
    AudioMojo has partnered with PROs and Collective Management Organizations (CMOS), including BMI, ASCAP, PRS, SOCAN, HFA, and many more, to help musicians and songwriters claim their unclaimed royalties.
    "We are excited about the launch of AudioMojo Publishing, a publishing admin who will protect songs and create new opportunities to generate more revenue from songs. Our mission for this new publishing initiative is to provide creators with a full service in one place and without losing their rights to the track; for now, AudioMojo Publishing is only available for selected clients. Still, it will soon be available for all.," said Sonu Sinha, founder of AudioMojo.
    First Published:  IST

