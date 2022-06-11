MUrgency Group buys majority stake in Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd

MUrgency, a Global Medical Emergency service provider has acquired the majority of stake in medical service provider, Ziqitza Health Care Limited. Both Ziqitza and MUrgency will work towards strengthening their emergency services in the country by offering quick assistance to road accidents and emergencies in the golden hour, and providing quick robust pre-hospital service, which will help in saving precious lives, the companies said in a joint statement.

This announcement marks a significant step for both MUrgency Group and Ziqitza towards delivering on their respective strategy to continue to grow the emergency medical services and medical transportation vertical in Asia. MUrgency Group will be taking both board and management control of Ziqitza HealthCare Limited.

Shaffi Mather will be taking over as the Non-Executive Chairman and Sweta Mangal as the group chief executive officer of the combined MUrgency - Ziqitza Group.

MUrgency Group- Ziqitza HealthCare Limited will have a pan-India presence in the emergency medical response and transportation (Life Support Ambulance Service) sector with operations in 28 states in India with 3600+ ambulances and 12000+ employees with a medical transport operation of 15000+ patients every day.

This is such a significant step for both Ziqitza HealthCare Limited and MUrgency as both will promptly and effectively assist at the time of emergency, with a common goal of saving previous lives. This will help in strengthening healthcare services in Punjab and across the country. Ziqitza and MUrgency will aim to provide a one-stop solution to people in case of any emergency or distress, the companies said.

"This announcement marks a significant step for both MUrgency Group and Ziqitza towards delivering on their respective strategy to continue to grow the emergency medical response and medical transportation vertical in Asia. Saving lives is fundamental to the survival of the human race. And the MUrgency - Ziqitza combine will save more lives by strengthening the emergency medical response and transportation both in India and abroad", said Shaffi Mather, Founder of MUrgency and Ziqitza