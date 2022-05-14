Delhi fire: Mundka building's single entry-exit point made escape difficult

Delhi Mundka Fire | Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 compensation: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/MN6TmLPuiG— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
Delhi | We've registered FIR under apt sections.Action will be taken against everyone who did something wrong or didn't follow rules. We will do proper investigation, action will be taken against officers too if they're found culpable: DCP Outer Dist, Sameer Sharma on Mundka fire pic.twitter.com/A5LzLeeypg— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
Mundka blaze: 25 out of 27 bodies not yet identified, DNA samples to be takenRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/vooZIiQZOb#Mundka #MundkaFire #NDRF pic.twitter.com/ecC2gkVUkn— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 14, 2022