Mundera Bazaar will soon be called Chauri-Chaura: Here is the story behind the new name

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday gave its approval for changing the name of two places in Gorakhpur and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh. The no-objection certificates (NOC) were issued to change the names of the municipal council 'Mundera Bazaar' to 'Chauri-Chaura' in Gorakhpur district and that of 'Telia Afghan' village to 'Telia Shukla' in Deoria district, according to a PTI report.

The Union Home Ministry gives its approval or rejects the changing of the name of a place in any state after the state government sends a proposal regarding the same. Residents or public representatives can send a request to change the name of a village, gram panchayat, civic body or district to the state government. However, before being sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval, a resolution needs to be passed by the State Legislative Assembly in this regard.

“The NOC has been issued after seeking reports from field units of the Geographical Survey of India (GSI), Department of Post and the Ministry of Earth Sciences,” said a home ministry official, as per an Economic Times report.

History of Mundera Bazar and Chauri-Chaura

Mundera Baazar is linked to the Chauri Chaura incident that occurred at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of the United Province, (modern Uttar Pradesh) in British India. On February 4, 1922, revolutionaries of the Non-Cooperation movement gathered after a meeting and proceeded in a procession to the local police station to picket at the nearby Mundera Bazaar.

The police confronted the volunteers and fired into the crowd killing some people and injuring many.

In retaliation, a large crowd of peasants set fire to a police station that killed 22 policemen. Due to this incident, Mahatma Gandhi had to call off the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-22).

More than 100 years after the incident, there was a demand from the locals to change the name of this place to Chauri Chaura as a mark of respect to those who were killed during the freedom movement.

Telia Afghan to Telia Shukla

The village in Deoria was named Telia Afghan in the revenue records, but the local residents have been using the name Telia Shukla for all purposes, including postal delivery as per the ET report. Thus, the name of the village will now be formally changed to Telia Shukla.

In the last five years, the Union home ministry has approved seven proposals to rename cities and towns including Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, which was changed to Prayagraj.

The renaming of a village or town can be amended through an executive order unlike the renaming of states which requires amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament.

The ministry gives a 'no-objection' certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India.