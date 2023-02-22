The first national executive meeting of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday passed a resolution to rename the Churchgate railway station after the former RBI governor and Union Finance Minister CD Deshmukh.

The Churchgate railway station in Mumbai will soon be called as 'Chintamanrao Deshmukh station', named after the first governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) CD Deshmukh.

The first national executive meeting of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which was declared the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission last week, was held on Tuesday. The meeting passed a resolution to rename the Churchgate railway station after the former RBI governor and Union Finance Minister CD Deshmukh.

The national executive meeting of Shiv-Sena faction was held days after the Election Commission alloted them the party name and bow and arrow symbol.

Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh, also known as C D Deshmukh, was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He joined RBI in 1939 and served as its Secretary to the Board, Deputy Governor and the Governor. In August 1943, he was appointed as Governor of the RBI and served in that position till 1949. Deshmukh is one of the eight Deputy Governors of the Bank who have gone on to become its Governor.

He was a distinguished economist and civil servant who made significant contributions to India's economic development.

Born on January 14, 1896, in Nategaon, Maharashtra, CD Deshmukh completed his education at the University of Bombay, where he studied economics and statistics. In 1915, he went to England for graduation in Natural Sciences. After completing his degree, he joined Indian Civil Service and served in various capacities in the British Indian government, including as undersecretary to the government, Deputy Commissioner and Settlement Officer and as secretary to the Secretary-General at the Second Round Table Conference of 1931, later becoming secretary to the finance and public works department.

Deshmukh's tenure saw the RBI begin a Research and Statistics department, the demonetisation of bank notes of ₹ 500 and above, the ceasing of the RBI's role as the central banks of Burma and State Bank of Pakistan and the enactment of the Banking Companies Act, 1949 that laid down the framework for regulation of India's banking sector.

Deshmukh was one of five members of the Planning Commission when it was constituted in 1950 by a cabinet resolution. In 1950, he was appointed as the Union Finance Minister and his term as FM covered the period of the First Five Year Plan. He employed deficit financing as a key tool in bringing about planned investment but inflation and revenue deficits became major challenges during this period.

His maiden budget in 1951-52 proposed an increase in taxes. Next year, he presented an interim budget for 1952-53 and a full-fledged budget in the country's first elected Parliament to which he was elected from the Kolaba constituency of Bombay State. Deshmukh's tenure is noted for the effective management of the Indian economy and its rapid growth, which made the economy recover from the impacts of the events of the 1940s.

Besides, Deshmukh also worked as chairman of the University Grants Commission from 1956-1961 and later served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi from the year 1962-1967. He was a founder of the India International Center in 1959, where he served for a lifetime as a President.