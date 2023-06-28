Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link is now officially called the Veer Savarkar Setu

The Maharashtra government has approved renaming the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The decisions were made in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Maharashtra government on June 28 approved the renaming of two prominent infrastructure projects in Mumbai. The Versova-Bandra Sea Link will now be called the Veer Savarkar Setu and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link is now the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

These decisions were made during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The cabinet endorsed the proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also approved the new name for the MTHL.

"We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu," Shinde announced.

ALSO READ | India’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon

He also spoke about other Cabinet announcements such as the decision to increase the limit of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

The Maharashtra government also approved investment proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore, which Shinde said would employ over 1.2 lakh people.

The renaming had been announced by Chief Minister Shinde in May after he celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar at the Maharashtra Sadan.

ALSO READ | Who is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and what is fresh controversy on the freedom fighter?

The 17km sea link connects Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road project. On the other hand, the MTHL will establish a crucial connection between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, with an expected completion date of December 2023.