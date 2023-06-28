CNBC TV18
Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link is now officially called the Veer Savarkar Setu

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 5:12:15 PM IST (Published)

The Maharashtra government has approved renaming the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The decisions were made in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Maharashtra government on June 28 approved the renaming of two prominent infrastructure projects in Mumbai. The Versova-Bandra Sea Link will now be called the Veer Savarkar Setu and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link is now the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

These decisions were made during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The cabinet endorsed the proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also approved the new name for the MTHL.
"We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu," Shinde announced.
