Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link is now officially called the Veer Savarkar Setu

The Maharashtra government has approved renaming the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The decisions were made in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

