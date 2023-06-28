Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link is now officially called the Veer Savarkar Setu

2 Min Read
The Maharashtra government has approved renaming the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The decisions were made in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
"We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu," Shinde announced.