Mumbai's air quality index deteriorates to poor and very poor category

Gone are the days when Mumbai could boast of better air quality as compared to cities like Delhi. For the last many days, Mumbai has been covered in this thick layer of smog and experts said this year is proving to be the worst for Mumbai's air quality in at least the last five years. Specific weather conditions are being blamed to be the immediate cause.

Increasing air pollutants due to construction work and transport are trapped due to these weak winds. Experts also claim that the change in wind patterns can be an early sign of climate change effect.

Mumbai's air quality index is under the poor and very poor category for the last few days. As per Safar India, on Thursday, Mumbai's overall air quality index was 293, which falls under the poor category. Area-wise, Colaba and BKC's AQI was 309 and fell under the very poor category. Malad's AQI was 323, very poor category, Andheri's AQI was 303, under the very poor category and Mazgaon's air quality was worst, AQI of Mazgaon was 381, very poor category. This is resulting in health concerns, children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable to the health hazards caused by the current situation.

Doctors have advised people, especially children, senior citizens, and those with breathing ailments to wear masks, avoid peak traffic hours while stepping out, and install air purifiers if possible.

Weather experts said the situation is not likely to improve significantly in the next 2-3 days. Winds may become slightly stronger, but not enough to drastically improve the city's air quality. By next week, however, cyclone ‘Mandous’ which is heading towards the Tamil Nadu coast could result in some rain along the western coastal line. This, they say, should wash away some of the smog in Mumbai as well.